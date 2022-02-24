Ignition (IC) Market Cap Reaches $149,751.23

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $149,751.23 and $191.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,035.53 or 0.99873579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00303801 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,525,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,370 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.