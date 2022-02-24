Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.29

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.29 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.59). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.62), with a volume of 289,448 shares changing hands.

IKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £188.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £21,300 ($28,967.77).

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

