Illuvium Trading 23% Lower This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $488.90 or 0.01368528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $314.31 million and $33.84 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.01 or 0.06790922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,692.00 or 0.99909451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00049017 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.