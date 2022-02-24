ImageCash (IMGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $5,747.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.21 or 0.06788525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.18 or 1.00312907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048407 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

