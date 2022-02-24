Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Laura G. Eichorn Sells 8,000 Shares

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Imago BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 212,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 428,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

