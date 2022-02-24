IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $28.00 at Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 1,349,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,258. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.