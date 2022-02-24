imbrex Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

