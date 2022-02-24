Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.58 ($0.06). 934,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 541,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.07).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £19.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.
Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.