ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.62

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 9692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $964.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.37.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.