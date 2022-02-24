ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.62

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 9692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $964.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.