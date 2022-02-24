IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Apple makes up 3.1% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

