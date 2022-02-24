Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $24.11. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 318,518 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.