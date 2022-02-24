Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

IMO traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 46,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,386. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542,587 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

