Impossible Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $11,935.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.75 or 0.06880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.38 or 0.98519118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

