Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 11,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 23,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Indiva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

