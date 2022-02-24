Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDEXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

