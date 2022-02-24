Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.08

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.08 and traded as low as $95.45. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $95.60, with a volume of 16,292,552 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

