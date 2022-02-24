ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.61 ($16.60).

INGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.73) price target on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

