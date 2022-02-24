Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $66.07. 576,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

