Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.58

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 576622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

