Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.57.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.32. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$24.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.