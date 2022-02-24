Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.57

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.57 and last traded at C$17.04, with a volume of 69843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

