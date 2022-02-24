InnovAge Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

