InnovAge Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%.
OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About InnovAge (Get Rating)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnovAge (INNV)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.