Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.19. 282,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,675. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

