Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.56

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and traded as low as $34.52. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 11,856 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.