Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. 22,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 19,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

