Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.17

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 60244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.