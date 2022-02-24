Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.96. Inpex shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 4,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

