Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.96. Inpex shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 4,974 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.
Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)
