Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 295,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,591. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

