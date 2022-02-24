Insider Buying: APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) CFO Buys 6,300 Shares of Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. 14,278,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 501.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,231.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 161,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

