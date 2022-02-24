Insider Buying: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 25,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,558. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

