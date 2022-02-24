Insider Buying: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Larry Ott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $13,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $218.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.07.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

