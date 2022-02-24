Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 169,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,251. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $491.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

