Insider Buying: GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Purchases 6,400 Shares of Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tj Parass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00.

NASDAQ GTYH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 109,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 77,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GTY Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

