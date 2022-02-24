Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Acquires 2,464 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

