Insider Buying: Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 214,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.