Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackLine stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.85.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BlackLine (Get Rating)
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
