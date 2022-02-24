Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackLine stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.