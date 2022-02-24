Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Sells 17,813 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,252,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $71.64. 428,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

