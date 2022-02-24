Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,982. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after acquiring an additional 669,199 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

