Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50.

DXCM traded up $32.41 on Thursday, reaching $408.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,797. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.16, a P/E/G ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

