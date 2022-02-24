Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 66,102 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $6,298,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $750,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $909,650.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00.

DASH traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.42. 6,618,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

