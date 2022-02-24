Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells 1,604 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $151,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.42. 6,618,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

