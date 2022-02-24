Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 199,081 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,778,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,910,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

