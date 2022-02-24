Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Sells 9,696 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $7.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.99. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 1,164.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entegris by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,835,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,971,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

