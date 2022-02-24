Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells 5,188 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $358,231.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
