Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells 5,188 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $358,231.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,878,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

