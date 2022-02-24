Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Sells 1,921 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,828. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

