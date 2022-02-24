Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FTV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

