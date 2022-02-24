Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Sells 374 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,847. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

