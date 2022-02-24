Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells 3,523 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Itron stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,417. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.32 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

