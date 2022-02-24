Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FROG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 981,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,533. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in JFrog by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

