Insider Selling: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 330 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

NASDAQ FB traded up $9.15 on Thursday, reaching $207.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,862,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091,324. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.22 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

